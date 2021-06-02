Rio Rancho baseball coach becomes NM high school all-time wins leader with 582 victories

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho baseball coach Ron Murphy has reached the top of the high school baseball career wins list with 582 victories. The Rio Rancho Rams baseball team defeated defending 5A champion Volcano Vista Hawks on Tuesday 21-3 to give Murphy the historic win.

“The definition of 582 wins is old man,” said Murphy. “I’m an old man, but I’ve surrounded myself with good people.” As he edged closer to the record, Murphy could feel the pressure that comes with accomplishing such a feat.

“I think it was a relief because I’ve been getting a lot of attention this past week. I kind of wanted it to be over because I want the attention on my kids and I don’t want to take nothing away from my players and my kids,” said Murphy. “I mean it’s a huge honor, but it’s an honor that I rather celebrate after the season.”

The win against the Rams district rivals also kept the team undefeated at 15-0. It also put the Rams in the driver’s seat of district 1-5A.