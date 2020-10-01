Report: 36% of student-athletes are failing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico High School Coaches Association put out a press release on Wednesday night that shows 36% of student-athletes are failing with one or more F’s.

These statistics come from a survey that the NMHSCA did over 72 hours that includes 215 coaches and 86 schools from around the state. The statistics show that males are at 42% and females at 24%. Under the current guidelines in place by the New Mexico Athletics Association, student-athletes would not be able to compete if they have a single F.

The NMAA is going to address this issue of scholastic eligibility in an emergency meeting on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

