RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The annual Sal Puentes and Kristin Griego tournaments in Rio Rancho wrapped up on Saturday. On the baseball field, Rio Rancho played host to district rival Cleveland.

The Rams got on the board first, but the Storm fought hard for the right to lift the trophy. Cleveland piled up three runs and led 3-1 going into the bottom of the sixth, but Rio Rancho rallied to tie the game at three. On to extra innings end, Rio Rancho won it 4-3 with a walk-off single in the ninth. The Rams improve to 16-1 on the year.

Meanwhile over on the softball field, the Carlsbad Cavegirls and Hobbs Eagles met for a non-district game. While the game started out rather slowly, Carlsbad made things interesting by a solo home run courtesy of Haiven Schoolcraft to make it a 2-0 lead, followed by walking in three runs in the bottom half of the inning to go down 2-3. The Cavegirl bats exploded in the fifth as the team racked up nine runs in route to a 13-3 win. Carlsbad remains unbeaten at 13-0