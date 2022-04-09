ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Orlando Griego has hit a new milestone. The Rio Grande baseball coach reached his 400th career win by way of a 10-0 victory over Manzano on Saturday.

Griego was presented with a commemorative hat, shirt, and bat in celebration in addition to a banner with “400 Wins” painted across. The Ravens’ skipper was also greeted by a number of former players who helped build the Rio Grande baseball program almost 30 years ago.

“It’s super emotional, you know, to see guys that I first met 27 years ago and just to still have those relationships, to see them out here with their families and very emotional for me and it’s been a blessing to be here the last 27 years and God willing, I stay healthy and we will be here another 20.”

The win brings the Ravens’ record to 10-4 on the year and 3-0 in the district.