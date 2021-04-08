NMAA warns of fake sports live stream ads

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Activities Association is warning high school sports fans about fake live stream ads. The posts on social media promote live streams for upcoming games. The links then take users to a webpage asking them to create an account.

“Unfortunately, we have seen an increased number of posts on Facebook involving these fake live stream events,” said NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez in a news release. “These scammers are targeting schools all over the state. We want our fans to be sure they are accessing any live stream through the correct organization, which is the NFHS Network for state championship events or a school’s local vendor for regular seasons contests.”

The NMAA says it’s a phishing scam, designed to get your personal information. To avoid the scam, the NMAA suggests you contact your schools to find out the right streaming group.