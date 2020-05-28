NMAA sets June 15 as start-up date for high school summer sports programs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Activities Association board of directors voted Thursday morning on a plan allowing organized high school athletics programs to begin on June 15 in a phase one startup.

Phase one rules by the NMAA include: individual skill development and workouts, no contact with others, no sharing of equipment, and no games or scrimmages. Some other rules are that there will be no gathering of more than six people at a time inside or outside and workouts should be conducted in “pods” of students with the same five students always working out together.

At this time, there is no known date on when phase two or phase three will begin.

Phase One NMAA Guidelines

Limitations on Gatherings

No gathering of more than 6 people at a time, inside or outside (5:1 student to coach ratio).

Workouts should be conducted in “pods” of students with the same 5 students always working out together with the same coach to limit overall exposures.

The number of indoor facility “pods” may not exceed 3 at one time. Outdoor facility “pods” may not exceed 5 at one time. If safe social distancing cannot occur within your facility, pod number and/or size should be reduced.

There must be a minimum distance of 6 feet between each individual at all times. If this is not possible indoors, then the maximum number of individuals in the room must be decreased to obtain a minimum distance of 6 feet between each individual.

Pre-Workout Screening

All coaches and students should be screened daily for signs/symptoms of COVID-19 prior to a workout, including a temperature check. Anyone with a temperature of greater than 100.3 degrees should not participate and be sent home (medical grade, non-contact infrared thermometers are recommended).

Responses to screening questions for each person should be recorded and stored (see Sample Monitoring Form).

Any person with positive symptoms reported, or a temperature greater than 100.3, should not be allowed to participate, should self-isolate, and contact their primary care provider or other healthcare professional to receive medical clearance before returning to workouts.

Individuals having flown out of state must self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return. It is recommended that individuals self-quarantine for 14 days if they cross state borders by means other than air travel.

Vulnerable individuals should not supervise or participate in any workouts during Phase 1.

Multi-Layer Face Coverings

State guidelines for cloth face coverings should be strictly followed.

Students should wear face coverings upon arrival and at departure, but are not required to wear them during exercise.

Cloth face coverings should be considered acceptable. There is no need to require or recommend “medical grade” masks for physical activity.

Plastic shields covering the entire face will not be allowed during participation due to the risk of unintended injury to the person wearing the shield or others.

Coaches and screeners should wear cloth face coverings at all times. (Artificial noisemakers such as an air horn or a timer system with an alarm can be used to signal in place of a traditional whistle.)

Hygiene Practices

Wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer, especially after touching frequently used items or surfaces.

Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow. Avoid touching your face.

Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.

Strongly consider using face coverings while in public, and particularly when using mass transit

Hydration/Food

All students must bring their own water bottle. Water bottles must not be shared. Food should not

be shared. Hydration stations (water cows, water trough, water.

Travel

Students cannot participate in competitions or camps (in-state or out) under the direction of a member-school coach.

Locker Rooms and Athletic Training Areas

Locker rooms should not be utilized during Phase 1. Students should report in appropriate attire and

immediately return home to shower after participation. No students allowed in training area unless AT is present.

Weight Rooms

Weight rooms should not be utilized during Phase 1. Resistance training should be emphasized as body weight and use of resistance bands.

Physical Activity and Athletic Equipment