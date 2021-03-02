NMAA seeking officials for high school sports

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With high school sports returning soon, the New Mexico Activities Association needs officials for the games. Over the last few years, the NMAA has seen a shortage in every sport.
It’s a critical level in some communities and could cause games to be postponed or canceled. Tuesday, the NMAA shared information for people who are interested in getting involved. According to the Public Education Department ruling, a school has to be in hybrid learning for athletes to participate in competitions.