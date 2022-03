ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 season is officially a wrap for High School Boys and Girls Basketball. Once again, the State Championships supplied some great games. Here are the scores:

Class 5A Boys: Volcano Vista def. Las Cruces, 66-55 OT

Class 4A Boys: Highland def. Del Norte, 76-59

Class 3A Boys: Robertson def. St. Michael’s, 65-56

Class 2A Boys: Menaul def. Pecos def. 70-63

Class A Boys: Magdalena def. Elida, 71-55

Class 2A Girls: Clayton def. Escalante, 48-47

Class A Girls: Fort Sumner/House def. Melrose, 56-30