New Mexico Sports Legend, Mickey Reeves Passes away on Saturday at the age of 51

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Gateway Christian Football team celebrated a six-man State Title victory over Ramah Saturday in Roswell. But at halftime, something happened to assistant coach and Roswell legend, Mickey Reeves. His older brother Sean spoke with KRQE Sports on Saturday night.

“As far as I know they went in at halftime. I don’t know if he just passed out or whatever and then he didn’t come around and then he was not responsive. So, the paramedics started working on him and he never regained consciousness. He went to be with Jesus, doing what he liked to do best, you know – coaching high school football in the state championship game,” said Sean Reeves.

Mickey Reeves passed away at the age of 51 years old. Reeves is one of the best prep athletes to ever come out of the state of New Mexico. He was a standout multi-sport athlete at Roswell High School and then went on to play baseball and football at Arizona State. Reeves was also drafted by the Cubs in the 1991 MLB draft.