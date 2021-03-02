New Mexico mom seeking refund after son’s football season canceled

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico mom paid money to support her son during his final season of high school football but now, she’s demanding a refund from the booster club since that season didn’t happen. Empty stands and an empty field, it’s not the football season Valerie Romero envisioned for her high school senior. “My son walked out and said he’ll never put on a pair of pads or helmet again,” Romero says.

Romero says the Belen Football Booster Club starting raising money and taking donations a the beginning of the school year. Since they expected football to have a delayed start in February, Romero says she paid the booster club $235 to sponsor her son, “It was the sponsorship of the child it wasn’t for the program. I understand that some of it did have to go to the program but it was mainly the sponsorship for the child, it was not a donation,” Romero says.

Romero says she and her family were hoping to support her son during his final season but since that isn’t happening they want their money back. “We want at least a refund of half of it back, we understand it’s not their fault due to the virus,” Romero says.

Romero reached out to the booster club for a refund. The club responded with a letter saying the money donated would be used to benefit players long after her son has graduated. “Why do you just get to keep all of that money and roll it over into the next year or so you say. We don’t know that some of our kids won’t be there to see that,” Romero says.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the booster club but not hear back. The Belen superintendent says the booster club decides if donations or sponsorships can be refunded.