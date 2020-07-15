New Mexico Activities Association releases 2020-2021 sports calendar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) has released an amended 2020-2021 sports calendar providing seasons for all 13 sports sanctioned by the Association. Last week, in response to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s announcement that contact sports will not be permitted under the revised public health order due to coronavirus, the New Mexico Activities Association announced they will be postponing the 2020 football and soccer seasons.

The NMAA worked with its membership to create a modified calendar that will allow for all sports to be played in 2020-2021, while also limiting the overlap between each season so that students can still participate in multiple sports.

The tentative dates for both the start of the official season and state championship events for each sport are listed below. Please note that these are subject to change due to the ever-evolving coronavirus pandemic.