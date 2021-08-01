Natalia Chavez Verbally Commits to UNM Women’s Basketball on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Natalia Chavez hit one of the state’s biggest shots in last year’s Class 5A Girls State Championship game at the Pit. An overtime buzzer-beater from half-court sealed a State Title for the Volcano Vista Hawks. The soon-to-be high school senior will now look forward to hitting more big shots in the Pit as she verbally committed to play basketball for the Lobos on Saturday via social media.

Natalia and her Volcano Vista teammate Jaelyn Bates will join the Lobos in 2022. KRQE Sports spoke to Natalia on Sunday and she is still on cloud nine after making her decision. “It’s just an exciting feeling to move on to the next step in my basketball career. Especially playing here in New Mexico in front of everybody and my family as well that’s the best thing. So, it’s a great feeling,” said Natalia Chavez.