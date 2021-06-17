Natalia Chavez game-winner from state basketball brings shot at ESPYS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Natalia Chavez is reliving her game winning shot to give the Volcano Vista girls basketball team a Class 5A state title. The basket is in the running for ESPN ESPYS best shot.

“When I first heard it, I was like in shock,” said Chavez. “I was like what? That’s not true. Because when I first saw it, one of the boys that play at Volcano, they sent it to me and I was like what? “In my mind, I couldn’t process it.”

Chavez is currently in the round of 16. Her shot is up against the wild game-winner that Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic had against Memphis. “I think mine is a better shot,” said Chavez. “I told my mom. She was the first person I told so after that she told other people. They just keep posting it and saying go vote, go vote. It’s just kind of blowing up now.”

The round of 8 will be revealed on June 21. The final four are released on June 25. The ESPYS will broadcast on ESPN on July 10 at 6 p.m.