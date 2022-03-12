ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The boys’ class 2A championship was one of the most excitement-filled games of the tournament. Second-ranked Pecos duked it out with five-seed Menaul in a battle of Panthers for the state title, and in the end, it was the Panthers wearing red and black with a 70-63 victory.

Menaul simply had too much size for Pecos to handle. In the first half alone, Maximus Mkpa racked up 12 boards, while Prashant Chouhan had 15 points. Despite being outsized, Pecos was extremely scrappy. The team recorded nine steals in the first half and connected on 4-5 from three-point range in the second quarter. It was only a four-point game at the break.

The lead for Menaul started to grow in the second half, and got to as big as 13 in the third quarter. Pecos went on to connect four more beyond the arc and the game was back to a two possessions. Every green and gold starter racked up double digits in points, but the team ran out of time and was forced to foul at the end. Menaul made 10-12 from the charity stripe in the final quarter to seal the win.

Mkpa was an absolute beast all over the court. He had a game-high in both points and rebounds with his double-double performance of 19 and 23, while also recoding five assists and three steals. Teammate Brandon Oloumou also posted a double-double with 15 and 12, while all 12 of Alexander Rael’s buckets came by way of the three-point shot.

The win gives Menaul the first-ever state championship in the school’s long history. The Panther’s were 0-5 in the title game coming into the game, but now finally know what it feels like to lift the blue trophy.