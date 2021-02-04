Melrose senior, Devon Bailey signs to play football at ENMU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico University Football racked up 53 signings for their class of 2021, and 11 of those signees come from New Mexico. Melrose senior tight end, Devon Bailey is one of those local players to sign at ENMU, and he said that he, along with his whole town was elated to find out that he is going to play for the Greyhounds.

“They went crazy, like every time I go around anyone they are like, now we have an excuse to watch a game at Eastern on Saturday nights, and even before I even signed they were like, are you going to sign at Eastern are going to sign at eastern,” said Devon Bailey. “It’s a relief honestly like all this hard work hasn’t been done for nothing, I actually get to pursue my dream.”