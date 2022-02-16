ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The high school baseball season begins next week and teams are still putting the final pieces together for the season. The Sandia Matadors have been perennial state title contenders, and feel that they can compete again this year.

Sandia is coming into the season as the number 25 team in the southwest region according to Perfect Game. Multiple players on the team are committed to play Division I and it would seem like Sandia is a safe bet to make it far into the postseason. It will be a tough task however, as the Matadors will face arguably the toughest schedule in the state — starting with number 21 and defending state champion La Cueva.

“We want to play the best and we want the best competition. What better teams than La Cueva, Rio Rancho, Volcano Vista,” said coach Chris Eaton. Those are our non-district games and then having La Cueva and the Farmington schools in our district is huge. It makes us one of the most competitive districts in the state, so for kids that like to compete, it doesn’t get any better. So we’re excited about that.”

Not only will Sandia play some tough competition, but the Matadors will be relying on plenty of young guys to get the wins. “We’re a lot younger this year than we were last year. We lost some good pitching, but what’s nice is we have the young guys that we can bring up and I think they’ve worked hard. Some new guys stepping into some new roles but they’ve been preparing and staying ready and so we feel good about who we’ve got up there.”

One of the guys that the Matadors will have on the bump is a two-way player who also plays shortstop. Jordan Martinez is committed to play for the Lobos both ways, and with the lack of age on the team, he knows how important it is for him to be a leader.

“I like pitching because you’re like the leader on the field,” said Martinez. “You do everything, you have the ball in your hand, so it doesn’t start until you pitch. But shortstop is another leadership position.”

Sandia will open its season on Feb. 22 against La Cueva. The first pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at John D. Gunther Field