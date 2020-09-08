Manzano High football team starts book club

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Manzano High School football team would like to be on the field playing each Friday but the coronavirus pandemic has postponed those plans, at least until spring. In the meantime, the Manzano Monarchs football team has found another activity that, will not only occupy time but bring some benefit.

“You know as coaches we are always trying to find ways to develop our kids, not only on the field but off the field, and our assistant coach, strength and conditioning coach Esteban Lucero had a great idea to start a book club,” said head coach Phillip Martinez.

The team reads a few pages each week and come together to discuss what they read every Tuesday. “It actually helps us to understand the fact that the student and student-athlete comes [sic] first,” said Monarchs senior Jalen Sharts. “Books are important and actually really cool to read. “You don’t really see football teams reading together.”

As you would guess, the Monarchs make book selections as a team with a team vote. The first book selected is called “The Coffee Bean.” It’s a book that deals with overcoming adversity. “Things that I want to get out of this book club that we have is like great advice, learning experience, and getting ready for adulthood,” said Monarchs senior Antwaan Wilson.

Coach Martinez is hoping the book club translates onto the football field. “I want us to take it week by week and see how far we go,” said Martinez. “If we finish fast, then we’ll just pick a new book and we’ll just keep going until the semester is over and we’ll just get ready for our season.”

The Monarchs hopes their spring season comes without any delays.