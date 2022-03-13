ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The number one and number two teams in boys class 1A met for the state championship game. The game wasn’t much of a contest as Magdalena cruised to a 71-55 victory over Elida.

The Steers bested the Tigers in every statistical category, but what really stood out was the defense. The Mag boys racked up 18 steals and forced Elida to 18-47 shooting (38.3%). Magdalena led for the entirety of the game and gained a lead as large as 26 before some late-minute buckets by the Tigers.

Two Magdalena boys stood out above the rest. D’Shaun Vinyard recorded a double-double with a game-high 30 points and 11 rebounds, while Jordan Mirabal also had an impressive scoring night as he finished with 21 points.

The win gives the Steers back to back state titles and brings Magdalena’s all-time today to three.