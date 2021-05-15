Los Lunas names Greg Hennington head football coach

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Greg Hennington is returning to Valencia County. Hennington was named head football coach at Los Lunas High School Friday. He fills the vacancy left after former head coach Jeremy Maupin decided to return to his alma mater Artesia to lead their program.

Story continues below

Hennington spent the last two seasons as offensive coordinator of the Eldorado Eagles football team. Prior to that, Hennington was the head football coach of Los Lunas rival Belen Eagles. With Hennington now leading Los Lunas, the rivalry will have more fuel in the fire. “I’m sure there’s going to be some upset people,” said Hennington. “I can respect that. I’m here for the kids. I’m a Tiger now and I’m all in. I’m very excited to be back in the county and I just want to go and win.”