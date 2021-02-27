Los Lunas Football honors 19 seniors on Friday night

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Lunas High School is one of the multiple schools that aren’t playing sports this school year. Football is a big deal in Tiger Country, and that’s why the football program held a special send-off to their 19 seniors in the class of 2021. “It was good to be around all the boys one last time and getting to get one last break and see everybody’s faces before like, we never see them again you know,” said Los Lunas stand out Tyler Kiehne.

Not having a senior season of athletics, due to the COVID-19 state health order in New Mexico, has affected many athletes across the state, and for many football players at Los Lunas, not having a senior season is something that they can never get back. “It was going to mean a lot, especially because I am not able to go on and play after high school and it’s the last season with my brothers. I don’t know.. I am very sad,” said senior football player Josh Jones.

Football is a part of the community in Los Lunas and for many of these seniors, playing for the Tigers is something that they dream about as little kids. The main message that KRQE Sports heard on Friday night was “never give up, and don’t take anything for granted.”

“You don’t know what you have until it’s gone. Looking back, I realized it’s like, I could have worked harder, I could have played harder, and I hope all the younger kids that are going to get to play in the future, that they understand that,” said senior football player Brandon Markel.