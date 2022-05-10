ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three high school golfers were left wondering what to do after their clubs were stolen the day before the state tournament. But the kindness of others allowed them to play on.

According to the New Mexico Activities Association, the Los Alamos Golf Team was staying at an Albuquerque hotel when a thief stole their clubs from the parking lot. The staff at Twin Warriors and Santa Ana golf clubs provided replacement sets for them to use in the tournament.

The golfers tried to make the best of the situation. “I’m just going to approach this day with open arms. I’m going to see what has to come,” said Los Alamos High School golfer Gabrielle Mowrer.

But that’s not all. Local pro-golfer Notah Begay and his NB3 Foundation replaced the stolen clubs. He tells the NMAA it’s a shame what happened to the young golfers, and he wanted to make it right.