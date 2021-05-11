Longtime Cibola girls basketball coach Lori Mabrey resigns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Longtime Cibola High Cougars girls basketball coach Lori Mabrey has resigned. Mabrey made very clear that she has not retired, giving herself a way back to coaching should the right opportunity present itself.

“I’ve just been doing year-round basketball since I was 14 and 39 years of year-round basketball is a long time,” said Mabrey. “My husband and I built a beautiful home near the Bosque trails and you know with COVID and everything, it’s just a good time to reset, reevaluate, take a breather and figure out what my next step is.”

Mabrey spent 16 years coaching at Cibola, winning a state championship in 2015. Mabrey put up about 320 wins during her time at Cibola with some of the state’s most talented athletes. Mabrey is a graduate of Kirtland Central and grew to love basketball while watching the Broncos reel off eight straight championships during the ’80s.

“I was in sixth grade and I was watching the mighty Broncos, they were just beginning that dynasty of state championships, and my dad was a welder and he built me a outdoor shooting area,” said Mabrey. “I had the only metal backboard in the neighborhood.”