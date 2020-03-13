Las Cruces and Capital will play for basketball title

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It looks like they got seeding right in the ranks of Class 5A boys basketball. Number one will play number two for the championship on Saturday.

Top seed Las Cruces advanced to the title game by defeating Volcano Vista 47-31 in a rematch of the 2017 state championship. Gonzalo Cabalan scored 15 points to lead the Bulldawgs.

Jakwon Hill led Volcano Vista with 10 points. Las Cruces and two seed Capital will meet in the title game Saturday at 8 p.m. Capital advanced by knocking off the Cleveland Storm 74-64 in the final game played Thursday night.

Tre Watson led the Storm with 19 points while Antonio Sanchez contributed 22 points for the victories Capital Jaguars.