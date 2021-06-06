La Cueva gets two big district victories over Sandia on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The La Cueva Baseball Team improved to 13 and 1 overall and 5-1 in District 2 Class 5A, with two wins over Sandia on Saturday. La Cueva took game one in extra innings 7-6 and then 8-7 in game two.
La Cueva now sits in first place in district 2, and Sandia now moves down to 3rd place with a 4-2 district record.