La Cueva football comes into 2021 with ‘revenge tour’ on their mind

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The La Cueva Bears are excited to get their season started in 2021. Head Coach Brandon Back likes what he sees, even with his team being a little bit younger in 2021. “I mean, not really having the ability to play a full schedule last year is going to mean that we have to grow up pretty early on the field, but we have a lot of confidence in the kids that we have. We have a lot of talent, we are just lacking some experience and we have to get that early,” said Coach Back.

This team may be young, but they do have a very talented junior class, which is headed by quarterback Aidan Armenta. “He has got some special talent. He is tall, he can run. He’s very smart, his footwork is great, he’s a great leader and I think that’s what’s going to carry us through,” said Coach Back. Armenta is a 6-foot-3 pro-style quarterback that Coach Back has high hopes for, and Armenta is a very even-keeled QB that is all about his team. “I think just leadership and my ability to just throw the ball downfield. So, I think those two things make me a good QB all around,” said Armenta.

La Cueva will open their season on August 21 against the Cibola Cougars.