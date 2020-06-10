La Cueva football coach discusses phase-one of summer activities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools released their phase one plan for summer activities this week, as fall sports will be able to start activities on June 29. This is a big step, but there are a lot of restrictions, like a 5-1 player to coach ratio and no sharing of equipment. These restrictions will pose a major challenge for soccer volleyball and football.

“The current restrictions that they have in place are a little difficult, to say the least right now, but we are hoping by the time that we can kick off on the 29th that some of those things will be relaxed a little bit and we will be able to meet in a little bit bigger groups with a little bit better opportunity use equipment and stuff like that,” said La Cueva Football Coach Brandon Back.

Rumors are making their way across the state about kids getting recruited by out-of-state programs and that local kids want to leave New Mexico because they feel that they have a better chance of playing in the fall. “We have heard of a lot of things, people talking about changing states, which would be a terrible terrible thing for the state of New Mexico. We have some great athletes here and it would be unfortunate if the restrictions and the rules are so different for our state than they are for our surrounding states in that we lose the opportunity to work with some of these players because of that,” said Back.

Back went on to say that he believes in the NMAA and that they are doing their best to get sports back to as normal as possible. Back says that he is trying to reassure parents that there will be a season next year.

