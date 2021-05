ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – District games are now underway for high school baseball and softball in New Mexico. La Cueva baseball and softball racked up two district wins on Saturday as they both beat West Mesa in doubleheaders.

St. Pius X also took two games in a non-district doubleheader on Saturday. The Sartans beat Bernalillo 7-1 in game one and 11-1 in game two. St. Pius is now 9-2 on the season.