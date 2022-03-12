ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was an electrifying night at a packed Pit for the girls’ Class 4A championship game. Top-ranked Kirtland Central took on number three Bernalillo for the right to hoist the blue trophy, and the game belonged to the Broncos from the start.

Kirtland Central did not trail during any point of the game. The shooting was sporadic in the first quarter as the team only shot 4-15 from the field (26.7%). However, the purple and gold began to pour it on in the second, shooting 6-10 (60%). Bernalillo struggled to get shots off, and Kirtland took a 25-16 lead into the break.

The trend continued into the second half as the Spartans couldn’t find open shots while the Broncos stay consistent. The Kirtland Central defense did a terrific job of slowing down Bernalillo’s offense as it held the state’s leading scorer Juliana Aragon to only 13 points. The Broncos’ lead continued to grow throughout the game, which gave the team a whopping 55-32 victory.

In total, 14 players got on the floor for the Broncos. While some of those players only came in for the final moments, there were still plenty that contributed to Kirtland’s success. Aisha Ramone was the star of the game as she contributed on both sides of the floor. Number five finished with a game-high 23 points and eight steals.

The win adds to the Broncos’ record of New Mexico state titles bringing the total to 20.