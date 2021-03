ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Richard Pitino was formally introduced to Lobo fans and the New Mexico media at an outdoor event in University Stadium Thursday. The 22nd men's basketball coach at the University of New Mexico has signed a 6-year $4,975,000 dollar deal that will pay him $400,000 dollars annually. Pitino answered questions for about forty minutes and talked about his plans for the Lobos.

"We're going to be relentless," said Pitino. "I don't shy away from what I said. I'm here to win championships. I know it's going to be hard, but I know you can do it here. We're going to make sure that our players understand that. We're going to make sure that the staff that we hire understands that."