HSFB State Championship match ups are set: Saturday Semifinal Highlights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2021 High School State Football Championship games are now set for Class 3A-6A. Semifinals and one State Championship game were played on Saturday, here are the results:
6A:
1-Cleveland will host 2-Rio Rancho on Saturday at 1 p.m.
5A:
Los Lunas def. Goddard 26-21
Artesia def. Farmington 57-14
2-Los Lunas will host 4-Artesia on Saturday at 1 p.m.
4A:
Lovington def. Moriarty 54-12
Ruidoso def. Bloomfield 35-22
1-Lovington will host 6-Ruidoso on Saturday at 1 p.m.
3A:
St. Michael’s def. Raton 7-0
Robertson def. Socorro 38-29
3-Robertson will host 4-St. Michael’s on Saturday at 1 p.m.
2A:
3-Eunice def. 1-Jal 28-15, for the Class 2A State Championship