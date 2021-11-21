HSFB State Championship match ups are set: Saturday Semifinal Highlights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2021 High School State Football Championship games are now set for Class 3A-6A. Semifinals and one State Championship game were played on Saturday, here are the results:

6A:

1-Cleveland will host 2-Rio Rancho on Saturday at 1 p.m.

5A:

Los Lunas def. Goddard 26-21

Artesia def. Farmington 57-14

2-Los Lunas will host 4-Artesia on Saturday at 1 p.m.

4A:

Lovington def. Moriarty 54-12

Ruidoso def. Bloomfield 35-22

1-Lovington will host 6-Ruidoso on Saturday at 1 p.m.

3A:

St. Michael’s def. Raton 7-0

Robertson def. Socorro 38-29

3-Robertson will host 4-St. Michael’s on Saturday at 1 p.m.

2A:

3-Eunice def. 1-Jal 28-15, for the Class 2A State Championship

