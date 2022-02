ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 High School Basketball State Championship tournament is now nearing, as District Champions were crowned on Friday night in New Mexico. Most of the District Champions will be decided on Saturday, but Friday hosted multiple championship games in the Metro.

(Boys) Los Lunas wins the D5-5A title with 74-60 win over Santa Fe.

(Girls) Abq. High wins the D5-5A title with 47-39 win over Santa Fe.

(Giels) Highland wins the D5-4A title with 54-50 win over Valencia.