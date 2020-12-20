Highland’s Jose Murillo living out his hoop dreams

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jose Murillo has had limited time with the game of basketball, no more than five years. The six-foot-nine center got international experience playing for team Mexico at the Fiba U16 Americas Championship in Brazil in 2017.

Recently, Murillo attended the West Coast Elite Top 100 Camp in Arizona with former UNM Lobos assistant Coach Brandon Mason. Murillo played well enough to earn a spot on the Allstar team for the class of 2022. “I feel pressure to prepare, to work harder,” said Murillo. “But, it doesn’t change the work I need to put in to get to the next level.”

Murillo has raised his profile in the basketball community and will also have an AAU opportunity with a Nike team when that season comes. “He has good people in his corner,” said Mason. “He has a good head on his shoulder and I think he’ll be successful whoever he plays for, wherever he plays.” The good people helping Murillo’s career is Charlotte Rode from SAHQ Academy and Highland high school coach Justin Woody.

The 19-year-old Murillo came to Albuquerque and Highland high school from Mexico as a freshman. The talented junior led the Hornets to an appearance in the Class 4A championship game last season and is considered one of the top players in the state.

Murillo believes the best is yet to come. “My Highland team is going to be strong this year,” said Murillo. “We are working hard and the coaches do an amazing job with us. I’m still working every day, lifting weights.” The high school basketball season in New Mexico has been delayed due to COVID-19 and is expected to start on March 22.