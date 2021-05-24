Highland high softball learning how to win

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is a process that was eight years in the making. That’s how long it took the Highland high Hornets softball team to break a losing streak.

Last week, the team enjoyed its first victory in nearly a decade when they beat the Rio Grande Ravens. The Hornets followed that win with a victory over the Del Norte Knights.

The first victory will always be the special one. “Our goal was to win at least one game for this season,” said Hornets senior Jada Toledo. “For me, I wanted to win because it’s my last season.”

Head coach Chris Jones has been on the job the last three seasons – only two full seasons. “It was very nice to see and it’s a humbling experience, but to see them enjoy that, a lot of them have put in the work of course and they deserve it,” said Jones.

The Hornets have played with low numbers, just enough players to take the field with one sub at ten members strong. “Numbers-wise, I think this year has been our hardest year because we had the pandemic and we weren’t sure we were going to have a season,” said Jones. “You add that with overlap.”

A lot of the athletes at Highland are counted on to participate in multiple sports to field teams. While the year has been challenging, it has also been one of learning to never give up. “I think the life lesson is to always believe in your teammates and believe in yourself and always persevere through it all because you’ll have a good outcome,” said senior Alicia Trujillo. The 2 and 7 Hornets will play at St. Pius Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.