Highland High School Football will not play Eldorado in week one

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Highland High School Football has forfeited their week one game against Eldorado, citing safety concerns. The team posted the news on their Instagram page this past weekend, and say that a low number of players is a contributing factor.

Low numbers have been a problem for a while at Highland. “You know, this summer we had great numbers and then COVID. We ended up losing about 29 athletes. A lot of those that we tried to get back, can’t find them,” said Phil Lovato in a March of 2021.

KRQE Sports will keep you updated on the Hornets and a possible new opponent for the Eldorado Eagles in week one.