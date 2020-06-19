Highland High guard Tommy Huynh headed to WNMU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former Highland High School guard Tommy Huynh will play college basketball at Western New Mexico. Huynh originally committed to Holy Family College in Wisconsin but is excited his path led him back to his home state.

“There’s been many reasons why I chose Western New Mexico,” said Huynh. “One that really stood out to me is that I felt really welcomed from the jump. Ever since I de-committed from Holy Family College, Coach Zane has been really pushing to get me on the team. Another reason I chose Western New Mexico is I felt as if it’s the best fit for me as a program. I just think being on a guard base team, it’s going to be really good for me because I’m used to it already. So, it won’t be as hard for me to adapt to a different play style.”

