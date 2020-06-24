Highland High basketball player Cailee Crawford commits to San Diego State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - In this edition of The Lost Season as we feature a multi-sport student-athlete from Moriarty High School, Michael Pisz.

"I competed in basketball and baseball over the past four years at Moriarty High School. I have three varsity basketball letters and four varsity baseball letters. When I got the news that the spring season was being canceled and I was not going to be able to complete in my last baseball season I couldn't believe it. Over these past years, Moriarty as a community has been through a lot. I believe that athletes should cherish the moments they made playing sports and being around friends and to be proud of what they have accomplished. Nothing will be able to take away the great people and great friends that I have made playing sports throughout the years. although I will not be furthering my sports career I will be furthering my education at UNM. Stay Sandoval Strong," said Pisz.