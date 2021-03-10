Highland football ready to make the most out of small numbers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You want to see them running out on the football field with a sea of players coming from as far as the eyes can see. The Highland Hornets are quite the opposite, small in numbers in a community that loves the game.

COVID-19 and other factors took a chunk out of the numbers of players participating in the program. “You know, this summer we had great numbers and then COVID,” said Hornets head coach Phil Lovato. “We got shut down. We ended up losing about 29 athletes. A lot of those that we tried to get back, can’t find them. Some of them are, you know, I got to work coach. It’s a whole other story than people realize.”

The Hornets have under 30 players in the program, about 22 to be exact. Having a shortened season due to COVID should help the team be able to withstand the demands of the game.

The Hornets are hoping to play two to three games this spring. The first game is a scheduled contest against the Belen Eagles on March 27. The Hornets, known for their blue-collar attitude, are ready to show everyone that they can make the most of their situation, even with small numbers.

Junior standout linebacker Abraham Lopez is back and ready to lead. He will have help with freshman Xhane Williams on the team. Williams is a new player from Louisiana who is playing running back and defensive back. Both players know their respective roles on the team.

“All we’re trying to do is just succeed on our team and I got to take the role up and become a good leader, said Lopez. Williams, who will be playing running back for the first time ever, explains his role. “To be successful where I’m good at, playing football and other things like working and stuff.