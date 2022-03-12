ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Number one Highland and defending state champion Del Norte met in the Pit Saturday afternoon for the Class 4A championship game. The Hornets defeated the Knights twice during the regular season, and the title game was no different as highland won, 76-59.

Highland’s game plan was simple – feed Jose Murillo as much as possible. The big man from Chihuahua, Mexico took control early as he nearly had a double-double by halftime. Number 33 was blocking shots, getting to the foul line, and slamming down buckets.

Del Norte did make things interesting and tied the game in the third quarter thanks to an incredible surge from Shane Douma-Sanchez. The Knights kept things close for much of the third quarter, and then the Hornets began to break away.

To put it simply, Highland dominated every aspect of the game. Points, shooting percentage, rebounds, assists, blocks… all in favor of the Hornets. The lead got as big as 19 and the bench and student section began to celebrate.

In one of the most dominant performances of the season, Murillo put on a show with 40 points, 20 rebounds, and three blocks. Douma-Sanchez was Del Norte’s leading scorer with 36.

The win gives Highland the school’s second-ever state championship title and first since 1972.