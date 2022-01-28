ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school basketball featured some good matchups around the metro on Thursday night. Here is a quick breakdown of some of the action.

Starting off in class 5-A district 1 as undefeated Volcano Vista hosted Rio Rancho. The Hawks flew all over the Rams to win 60-41 and remain unbeaten at 19-0 overall.

In a non-district game, La Cueva hosted Atrisco Heritage. The two teams had already met up twice this season, with each winning one. Thursday night provided another tight matchup, as the Bears came back from double digits to force overtime. La Cueva dominated in the extra period and came out with the victory 68-57. Exodus Ayers led all scorers with 18 points, while fellow Bear teammates Cedarius Yates and Josiah Guliford had 16 and 14 respectively.

Class 5-A District 5 featured a matchup of two teams coming off wins. Rio Grande visited Albuquerque high in a close game. The Bulldogs got the better of the Ravens and won 54-48. Both Rio Grande and Albuquerque high are now 2-1 in the district.

In class 4-A defending state champion, Del Norte hosted district opponent Hope Christian. The champs reminded the Huskies who’s boss, as the Knights won 81-71.