High school hoops: District 1 Thursday night action

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – District play has begun for high school basketball. Thursday night featured District 1 matchups, Atrisco Heritage against Rio Rancho and Volcano Vista against Cibola.

The Rams kept things close with the Jaguars early on, however, Atrisco Heritage would pull away and win 57-48. Atrisco is now 14-2 on the season and second behind Volcano Vista. Rio Rancho drops to 0-1 in district play but remains with a solid overall record of 11-6.

The Hawks stay unbeaten after a 62-42 victory over the Cougars. Volcano is now 18-0 and has the best record in the state. With the loss, Cibola is now 6-10.

