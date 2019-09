ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Week 5 high school football wrapped up in New Mexico on Saturday. Albuquerque Academy took out Clayton in the Chargers’ homecoming game and now improve to 3-2 on the year.

The Mayfield Trojans would come out on top over Carlsbad, in the “Bradley Brothers” showdown. Mayfield improves to 3-1 on the year.