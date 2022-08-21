NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The first week of high school football wrapped up on Saturday. There was some action across the lower classifications, starting with new Class 5A team Manzano, who made the trip down to Mayfield. It was a rainy day at the Field of Dreams, but not for the Trojans as they blanked the Monarchs 35-0. The game was called early due to lightning, however, Mayfield still got credit for the win.

St. Pius X hosted Bloomfield at a rainy Milne Stadium on Saturday. The game started off fast with a total of five touchdowns scored in the first quarter alone, but the Bobcats began to run away with the game in the second. Bloomfield seemed to do it all – scoring on both offense and defense – and scored a whopping 61 points while the quad held the Sartans to only 20.

Class 2A team McCurdy made the trip from Española to Albuquerque to take on Class 3A team, Hope Christian. The difference in classifications seemed to make a huge difference, as the Huskies had the Bobcats number all day. Hope Christian picked up their first win of the season, 48-8.