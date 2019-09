The Cibola Cougars followed last week's opening day victory with a 35-26 win over the visiting Oñate Knights of Las Cruces.

"You know we are moving the ball and we're making big plays," said Cibola head coach Rod Williams. "But, we are being inconsistent because we are turning the ball over and we are not getting stops on defense and we have tons of penalties we are kind of playing panic. We just need to slow down, press pause and we will be fine."