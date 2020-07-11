High School Coaches and Player react to postponement of fall sports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High School Athletics were hit hard on Thursday after Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that all contact sports would not be played in the fall. “I felt that was coming. I think our governor has done a great job of trying to keep our state in great shape. It was just inevitable that she was going to have to cancel the season,” said Valley High School Football Coach Craig Thompson.

The NMAA wants people to know that the season is not canceled and that they have a plan coming out next week that will propose to have football and soccer coming back in the Spring at sometime. “We will pick up the pieces and again the goal is to have all sports in the 2021 school year,” said NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez.

Coaches and players seem to be optimistic about having a season this school year, but for Cleveland High School senior, Tre Watson the possibility of that not happening is still in the back of his mind. “It is tough, senior year, knowing that I might not get the chance to get one more hoorah with my teammates and coaches and everything,” said Tre Watson. With the season being proposed to start in the Spring, that would mean that the season wouldn’t end until May, and for players like Watson who has 13 Division I college football offers, would it be smart to play this season?

“A lot of people are saying, ‘oh if you play in the Spring you risk injury, and this and that, but you can’t play scared of injury. I mean, if it happens, it happens,” said Watson. Watson seems like he is ready to play out his senior season, but players opting out of next season might be a possibility.

Club soccer is huge around the country and if soccer plays in the Spring, that would be the exact same time club soccer would be played. “I would guess you probably have you know, maybe some juniors and seniors make who make that decision to play club instead of high school. So, we would have to figure out what that looks like and how you manage those two things going on at the same time,” said Albuquerque High Boys Soccer Coach Lucien Starzynski.