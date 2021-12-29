High school basketball Tuesday highlights

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho holiday hoops classic produced a buzzer-beater in one of its first-round games. The Hope Christian Huskies came from behind to beat the Sandia Matadors 50-49 on the final shot of the game.

Jeff Wycoff nailed a three-point bucket for the Huskies as time expired. Wycoff scored a team-high 19 points in the victory. Hope advanced to the semifinals where they will play the Santa Fe Demons.

Santa Fe advanced by defeating Sandia Prep 84-46. Santiago Montoya scored a team-high 18 points for Santa Fe while Lukas Turner contributed 13 points in the win. On the other side of the bracket, the home team Rio Rancho turned away St. Pius 49-36. Keagan Caton scored a game-high 22 points to help the Rams advance. They will meet Espanola Valley in the semifinals Wednesday.

Espanola Valley defeated El Paso Socorro 56-44. Espanola Valley and Rio Rancho have a 5 p.m. start time at Rio Rancho High School on Wednesday. Santa Fe and Hope Christian will battle at 7 p.m.