High school athletes across New Mexico sign National Letters of Intent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday marked National Letter of Intent Signing Day across the country. All across the state of New Mexico, student-athletes signed the dotted line to continue their academic and athletic careers into college.

List of Sandia High School’s signees:
  • Grace Pino: Swimming, New Mexico State University
  • Jacob Kmatz: Baseball, Oregon State
  • Matt Romero: Baseball, Pima Community College
  • Aiden May: Baseball, Wichita State
  • Xochitl Trejo: Softball, Trinidad State
  • Adriana Tatum: Track, Arizona State
  • Golden Finch: Volleyball, Naval Academy
  • Viane Cumber: Basketball, University of New Mexico
List of La Cueva High School’s signees:
  • Taylor Harrison: Softball, Eastern New Mexico University
  • Sidney McIntosh: Volleyball, New Mexico State University
  • Miriam Ney: Soccer, Western Colorado University
  • Taryn Robles: Soccer, University of New Mexico

Highland High School was also proud to hold a signing day event for Cailee Crawford, who signed to play basketball at San Diego State. “From a really young age, I have always wanted this for myself and I have always seen this for myself. So, just being in this position is almost shocking and I am a little bit speechless, but I am really happy that I have made this decision and I am excited to move forward with it,” said Cailee Crawford.

