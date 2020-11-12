High school athletes across New Mexico sign National Letters of Intent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday marked National Letter of Intent Signing Day across the country. All across the state of New Mexico, student-athletes signed the dotted line to continue their academic and athletic careers into college.

List of Sandia High School’s signees:

Grace Pino: Swimming, New Mexico State University

Jacob Kmatz: Baseball, Oregon State

Matt Romero: Baseball, Pima Community College

Aiden May: Baseball, Wichita State

Xochitl Trejo: Softball, Trinidad State

Adriana Tatum: Track, Arizona State

Golden Finch: Volleyball, Naval Academy

Viane Cumber: Basketball, University of New Mexico

List of La Cueva High School’s signees:

Taylor Harrison: Softball, Eastern New Mexico University

Sidney McIntosh: Volleyball, New Mexico State University

Miriam Ney: Soccer, Western Colorado University

Taryn Robles: Soccer, University of New Mexico

Highland High School was also proud to hold a signing day event for Cailee Crawford, who signed to play basketball at San Diego State. “From a really young age, I have always wanted this for myself and I have always seen this for myself. So, just being in this position is almost shocking and I am a little bit speechless, but I am really happy that I have made this decision and I am excited to move forward with it,” said Cailee Crawford.

