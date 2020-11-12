ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday marked National Letter of Intent Signing Day across the country. All across the state of New Mexico, student-athletes signed the dotted line to continue their academic and athletic careers into college.
List of Sandia High School’s signees:
- Grace Pino: Swimming, New Mexico State University
- Jacob Kmatz: Baseball, Oregon State
- Matt Romero: Baseball, Pima Community College
- Aiden May: Baseball, Wichita State
- Xochitl Trejo: Softball, Trinidad State
- Adriana Tatum: Track, Arizona State
- Golden Finch: Volleyball, Naval Academy
- Viane Cumber: Basketball, University of New Mexico
List of La Cueva High School’s signees:
- Taylor Harrison: Softball, Eastern New Mexico University
- Sidney McIntosh: Volleyball, New Mexico State University
- Miriam Ney: Soccer, Western Colorado University
- Taryn Robles: Soccer, University of New Mexico
Highland High School was also proud to hold a signing day event for Cailee Crawford, who signed to play basketball at San Diego State. “From a really young age, I have always wanted this for myself and I have always seen this for myself. So, just being in this position is almost shocking and I am a little bit speechless, but I am really happy that I have made this decision and I am excited to move forward with it,” said Cailee Crawford.
Latest Local Sports News:
- High school athletes across New Mexico sign National Letters of Intent
- Sports Desk: MW Media Days begin for Men’s Basketball
- Local MMA Fighter, Aaron Pico is confident heading into Bellator 252
- Trae Hall is excited for his start at QB for UNM on Saturday
- Sports Desk: NMSU Board of Regents pass “Return to Play” plan on Tuesday