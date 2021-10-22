Hazing incident ends football season at NM high school

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico football team won’t be playing under Friday night lights again this year. Their season has been canceled and the head coach has resigned after a hazing incident and the parents of the player who is in trouble, are angry about how everything was handled.

Rudy and Nicole Flores say they got a call from the Hot Springs High School principal about an incident in the locker room after school earlier this week. Their 18-year-old son is a senior on the football team in T or C. “They were just messing around…so four of the other boys grabbed one of the other students and pinned them down, hold him down and my son was the one that reached down and actually put his butt in his face,” Rudy said.

The Flores’ aren’t making excuses for their son.

“Granted, our son made a very bad decision to partake in those kinds of things. I don’t know if I would personally call it hazing because it wasn’t planned, they were just messing around, horse playing, but they’re taking it as hazing. If that’s what it is, then that’s what it is and if my son did that, he needs to live up to the consequences,” Nicole said.

They say they’re angry about how the school district handled it. Sheriff’s deputies were brought in for questioning. “I later found out that my son and all of the other football players were interviewed by the police without any parental consent,” Nicole said.

Sheriff Glenn Hamilton says the players waived their Miranda right to speak without a parent there but the Flores’ argue they still should have been contacted.

The sheriff says at least four players were involved and there were about a dozen witnesses. They’re looking into if anyone will face charges. The Flores’ son has been suspended from sports for 30 days and 10 days from school.

The superintendent sent out a release canceling the football team’s season. The head coach, Daniel Terrazas then resigned. The T or C School District superintendent sent the following statement on Friday night:

The T or C Schools places its students’ safety and well-being as its highest priority. The District cannot comment on confidential student or staff matters, but will respond consistent with its policies and in the best interests of the students and community. Dr. Channell Segura, Superintendent, Truth or Consequences Municipal Schools

The 3 and 7 team will miss their last two district games. KRQE News 13 reached out to Terrazas who decline to comment.