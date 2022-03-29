ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Greg Brown said he was shocked and blindsided. The former Albuquerque high and Lobo basketball star said he felt like the rug was pulled from under him when he was told he was no longer going to be the boys’ basketball coach for the Bulldogs.

“They said they wanted to go in a different direction,” said Brown. “I’m an at-will employee. I asked why. They said we don’t owe you an explanation after I worked COVID. During that whole COVID didn’t receive no COVID pay. I wasn’t sitting at home, I was at work while other teachers were at home I was at work on site.”

When asked about the firing last week, AHS athletic director Chad Jones would only say to KRQE sports that the school wanted new leadership in the boys’ basketball program. “You know, this experience left a bad taste in my mouth,” said Brown. “Right now, I’m going to continue to teach.”

Brown teaches physical education at AHS. He said he also feels supported by fans and former alumni. That has Brown checking his options to see what he might do next. “Whatever avenues that I have, I am definitely going to pursue filing a grievance,” said Brown. “If I can’t do it in the public sector. You know, proper chain of command and proper process, you know, then I would do it privately.”