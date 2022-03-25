ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Greg Brown has been relieved of his duties as head boys basketball coach at Albuquerque High School. When asked why AHS athletic director Chad Brown said that the school wanted new leadership for its basketball program.
The former Albuquerque high and Lobos star guard only coached the Bulldogs for a year and a half. He had a COVID shortened first year and this season. where he led the Bulldogs to an 11-16 record and the playoffs. KRQE phone calls to Brown went unanswered.