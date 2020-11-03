Grants high school’s Furbee is ready to show college coaches he can play

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – Brandon Furbee had his best season as a quarterback in 2019. The 6-foot-4 player led Grants high school to a 10-2 record and semi-final appearance in Class 4A.

It was Furbee’s sophomore year where he threw for over 15 hundred yards and 21 touchdowns. Furbee proved he could play quarterback. There was a time when he did not look the part. After all, Furbee played in the trenches as a lineman before taking snaps under center.

“People didn’t look at me as a quarterback,” said Furbee. “They looked at me as an o-lineman. After freshman year when I started the first state game against Silver, they were like, who is this kid? He looks like a lineman. After that, I was just thought I got to do something. So, I just had a good eating routine, a good workout routine. Now they look at me as a quarterback.”

Not only a quarterback but one of the best in high school football in New Mexico. Grants head coach Rio Thompson expects even more from Furbee in his upcoming junior season.

“Night and day growth,” said Thompson. I’ve coached for a lot of years in a lot of different capacities around the state and I’m not exaggerating when I say that he by far is the best quarterback I’ve had the opportunity to coach.”

With high school football pushed to the spring in New Mexico because of COVID-19, Furbee has still managed to stay busy. He has attended quarterback camps in Denver and Utah and excelled at both. As he works to try to draw attention from college coaches, Furbee is hoping for another strong showing when he attends the QB Universe camp in Arizona January 1.

“This is one of the bigger camps I will be going to,” said Furbee. “I was supposed to go to this Texas camp that had like 20 D-1 colleges, but it got canceled. I have to wait until next summer to do that.” Furbee said he wants to be recruited by a power five school, but would welcome other colleges also. He just wants a chance to keep playing the game he loves when he graduates in 2022.

